Agua Caliente tribal chairman, leaders meet with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren

DETROIT, Mich. - Several members of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians met with Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In posts on the tribe's Facebook account, Sanders and Warren are seen meeting with several Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and tribal leaders, including chairman Jeff L. Grubbe, councilman Reid D. Milanovich, and Anthony W. Purnel.

Leaders met with Sanders ahead of the Tuesday night Democratic Debate in Detroit and met with Warren the morning after the debate.

A few months ago, Grubbe was seen hiking with another presidential hopeful (albeit, a 2024 presidential hopeful), Kanye West, who was in the valley for his Coachella Sunday Service. In September 2018, West reportedly announced his intent to run for president in 2024, according to CNN.