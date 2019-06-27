Agua Caliente tribe announces plans for Palm Springs arena, seeks pro hockey team

Agua Caliente tribe announces plans for

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - An arena is in the works for downtown Palm Springs.

On Wednesday, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians announced plans to partner with Oak View Group, a "global venue development, advisory, and investment company for sports and live entertainment industries" to bring a sports and entertainment arena to tribal land in Palm Springs.

The planned facility will be over 300,000 square feet and is expected to feature as many as 10,000 seats on a 16-acre plot of tribal land.

"This is a unique partnership that will forever change the face of sports and entertainment in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley," Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe wrote in a news release. "We are creating a healthy community gathering place for Coachella Valley families and visitors from around the world to celebrate, play and experience diverse entertainment opportunities in a state-of-the-art arena."

The Oak View Group and Seattle owner David Bonderman have submitted a joint application for the venue to host the American Hockey League's 32nd team. The AHL team would serve as the minor league affiliate of the yet-unnamed Seattle pro hockey team.

"The new arena in downtown Palm Springs is a terrific project. If we are successful with our application for an AHL Franchise, it would represent an exciting opportunity to bring the first professional hockey team to this region," Tod Leiweke, CEO of NHL Seattle wrote in a statement. "We are confident that the market is ready to embrace a winter sports team and that the community will help us achieve the minimum level of season tickets and premium sales we need."

The AHL affiliate would begin play during the AHL's 2021-2022 season, with the arena opening to the public in fall of 2021.

In May, Leiweke said that Boise, Idaho and Palm Springs were being analyzed as possible hosts for Seattle's minor league teaam.

.@NHLSeattle_ CEO Tod Leiweke tells @Softykjr and @dickfain Boise and Palm Springs are the markets being analyzed for the Seattle AHL affiliate.@SportsRadioKJR #NHL #AHL — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) May 29, 2019

Oak View Group is leading and financing a $900 million+ project renovating and revamping Seattle's KeyArena, which will serve as the home for the NHL's 32nd franchise.

Live Nation entertainment is also on board as a 'strategic partner' for the arena, according to the news release on the project sent out by the tribe.