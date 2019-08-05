After positive West Nile test, more mosquito spraying planned across valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Mosquito pesticide treatments in the Coachella Valley will be continuing Monday following Friday's announcement that West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Indian Wells for the first time this year.



Aerial and truck-mounted mosquito control applications are underway today in Indio, La Quinta and Mecca, and are planned to begin in Palm Springs tomorrow, according to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.



While there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in the Coachella Valley this year, 74-year-old Robert Mears of nearby Imperial County was reported to have died of the virus earlier this month. The Vector Control District has also detected St. Louis encephalitis virus in Coachella Valley mosquitoes this year.



Both illnesses are transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.



Most infected people will have no symptoms, but others can develop fever, headaches, and body aches, district spokesperson Tammy Gordon said last month. Hospitalization is required in some cases, and in rare cases the diseases can be fatal.



Young children, people over 50 years old and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of experiencing more severe symptoms of both the mosquito-borne illnesses, according to Gordon. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical help.



The truck-mounted spray applications in Indio, La Quinta and Mecca all began on Saturday and were scheduled to continue between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. today.



The application area in Indio is within Johnson Drive, Jackson Street, Avenue 50 and Monroe Street; the La Quinta application area is within Fred Waring Drive, Jefferson Street, Westward Ho Drive and Adams Street; the Meccaapplication area is along Lincoln Street from Avenue 62 to Grapefruit Boulevard; and the Palm Desert application area is within El Paseo, Portola Avenue, Haystack Road and Highway 74.



The aerial spray applications in Palm Springs are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., though they could take place at any time between 8 p.m. the night before and 8 a.m. The application area is within the boundaries of Ramon Road, Gene Autry Trail, Sierra Way, and the mountain.



Residents can check application routes and updated application times at http://www.cvmvcd.org/controlactivities.htm