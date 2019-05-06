Adrian Alcantar announces candidacy for Palm Springs City Council District 2

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Adrian Alcantar, the owner of Adrian Alcantar Hair Studio & Spa hosted a celebration Sunday at his studio -- kicking off National Small Business Week and announcing that he will be running for Palm Springs City Council in District 2.

Alcantar says the decision to run comes after four years of planning and reviewing the city budget, and says he hopes to focus on reallocating funds to improve street quality, security and to grow the Palm Springs economy.

"Really it's just focusing on what can better our people, what can better our community and how we can make small businesses thrive...those are the big platforms I'm gearing up towards," said Alcantar.

Alcantar also tells News Channel 3 he welcomes anyone who wants to talk with him about his campaign, his position on the issues, and any other concern on Mondays at his business in Palm Springs.