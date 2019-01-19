News

Adopt Zina from the Coachella Valley Animal Campus

4 year-old tabby cat

By:

Posted: Jan 19, 2019 09:33 AM PST

Updated: Jan 19, 2019 09:33 AM PST

Coachella Valley Animal Campus with Zina

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. -- - Daniel Silva from Coachella Valley Animal Campus joins Sarah Trott in studio Saturday to talk about four year-old Zina, a tabby cat rescued from La Quinta. 

Find more adoption information at www.rcdas.org. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries