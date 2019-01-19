Adopt Zina from the Coachella Valley Animal Campus
4 year-old tabby cat
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. -- - Daniel Silva from Coachella Valley Animal Campus joins Sarah Trott in studio Saturday to talk about four year-old Zina, a tabby cat rescued from La Quinta.
Find more adoption information at www.rcdas.org.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15