Actress Kaye Ballard dies at 93

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Kaye Ballard has died at the age of 93, friends confirmed to News Channel 3.

She passed away at her Rancho Mirage home. Earlier this month, the legendary actress was honored at the 30th Palm Springs International Film Festival with a "Best of Fest Award" for her film which profiled her life, "Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On".

"This charming documentary showcases the career of musical-comedy sensation Kaye Ballard, whose ability to sing and tell jokes was ubiquitous in the late 20th century," read the film's description of the film festival's website. "Delightful moments are captured in rare archival footage and interviews with Ann-Margret, Michael Feinstein and Ballard herself."

Kaye Ballard and Carol Channing. Courtesy: Kaye Ballard/Facebook.

Ballard also was recently honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th annual Broken Glass Awards, which was hosted in November at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa by Palm Springs Women in Film and Television.

Ballard was known for a variety of roles, including a memorable run as Eve Arden in the 1960s sitcom "The Mothers-in-Law". The show ran from 1967-1969 and was later syndicated.

Ballard's illustrious journey as a performer spanned seven decades, but she says that the highlight of her career was right here in the desert.

"Moving to Palm Springs [was the highlight of my career]" Ballard told Kelley Moody at the Broken Glass Awards. "I found the peace and serenity that I didn't find in New York City."

Kaye was honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars in November 1995. The star is located at 101 South Palm Canyon Drive.

The following statement was posted to Kaye's Facebook page this morning.



"Dear Friends— It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we lost our beloved Kaye last night. Details regarding any memorial will be forthcoming as soon as we're ready to release them. In the meantime, donations in her memory may be made to The Palm Springs Animal Shelter (www.psanimalshelter.org), The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (www.cvrm.org) or Coachella Valley Veterans (coachellavalleyveterans.com). We also wanted to let you know how much all of you meant to Kaye. We shared with her the many kind words and messages that you posted on this page over the years. She responded when she could, but please know that she truly felt the love from all of you and that love was returned many times over. We have lost a friend, and the world has lost a great talent and, yes, a star. Below is the official obituary notice that we will be sending out. We plan to maintain this Facebook page as long as we are able, so please check back here for any future news and information. With much love,

--Team Kaye"