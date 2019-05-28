Active duty Marine Corps officer shares insight on Memorial Day

0527 cc mem day

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - People in Cathedral City commemorated service and sacrifice at a Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

“It's not a day off. It's a day for everyone to take time and remember those who've made the sacrifices,” Marine Lt. Col. An Trung, said.

It's a solemn moment for him, taking part in a Memorial Day ceremony at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City. The cemetery was lined with flags, recognizing those who served.

“It just reminds us of all of our fallen...just the number that we lose daily. We've been at war for the last 18 years,” Trung said.

He says essential freedoms, like the freedom of assembly for the public to pay their respects, are guaranteed thanks to the sacrifices of service members.

“It's heartwarming to be able to see a community come together and show respect for all of our fallen,” Trung said.

I spoke with Lt. Col. An Trung of the U.S. Marine Corps about what #MemorialDay means to him. He was the keynote speaker at a ceremony honoring fallen servicemembers in #CathedralCity. Hear his thoughts tonight at 6 on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/g53NU3aMon — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) May 27, 2019

Doves were also released, a symbol of peace, that a World War II veteran says sends a message about the idea of loss on this day of mourning.

“I don't think you'll find a serviceman, no matter what war or what time who would ever advocate war as a solution,” Darrell James said.

Trung says Memorial Day is a constant reminder about the risks he and others face in combat.

“We have friends that we've lost, but they're not forgotten. As long as we remember them, and we pay that respect, they'll always be with us,” he said.