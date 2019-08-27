Accused wig-wearing Indio robber arrested

INDIO, Calif.- - A man who is accused of robbing a convenience store in Indio while wearing a blonde wig on Monday night has been arrested.

At 8:05 p.m. Monday evening, Indio Police officers received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K located at 82061 Avenue 42 in Indio.

Officers were told by parties on scene that a black man wearing a blonde wig, neon green shirt, and blue jeans entered the store. The suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded to money from the register and cigarettes. After the cashier handed over the cash and cigarettes, the suspect was seen fleeing the parking lot in a black Ford F150 with a broken rear window.

No one was injured during the incident.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, officers went to an apartment complex on the 44700 block of King Street, where they located the suspect vehicle. They entered an apartment in the set of buildings where they took 39-year-old Curtis Dixon into custody on suspicion of robbery.

Dixon reportedly admitted to other robberies in the city of Indio while in IPD custody.

Just a few minutes prior to this robbery, deputies say another blonde wig bandit attempted to rob the AM/PM on Varner Road and Washington Street.

Deputy Mike Vasquez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 the attempted robbery was reported at 8:01 p.m. The suspect entered the store and demanded money with what is believed to be a "simulated gun."

Vasquez said the suspect exited the store with nothing and fled the scene in a dark-colored truck.

The suspect in this robbery matches the description of the one from the Circle K robbery, however, authorities have not officially said the two incidents are related.

Vasquez said the suspect is described as a black male adult, believed to be about 30 years old. He was seen wearing a blonde wig, bright green top, and green pants. The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored pick-up truck.

According to county jail records, Dixon is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $35,000 bail. Dixon faces a felony charge of second-degree robbery, a felony charge of first-degree burglary, and misdemeanor probation violation charge.