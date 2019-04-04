Accused valley child sexual predator to appear in court

INDIO, Calif.- - A Coachella Valley man accused of molesting two underage girls about a decade ago is expected in court today for a hearing intended to determine if there is enough evidence for him to be ordered to stand trial on a half-dozen felony charges.



John Williams, 53, of Thousand Palms, is facing six counts of lewd acts with children under the age of 14, with a sentence-enhancing allegation of more than one victim.



One of the alleged victims contacted law enforcement last October, and the charges -- which involve crimes that allegedly occurred between 2008 and 2009 -- were filed Jan. 23.

Williams was arrested around 5 p.m. that day by the Cathedral City Police Department on Boca Chica Road, according to jail records. He is being held in the Indio jail in lieu of $1 million bail and faces a possible life sentence if convicted, Riverside County District Attorney's Office spokesman John Hall said.

The preliminary hearing is meant to enable a judge to determine if there are grounds for trial.