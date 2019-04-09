Abducted children missing for two years finally found and reunited with father

Abducted children missing for two years

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - On March 17, 2017, Bobby Harris' two children were abducted by their mother. He had just gained full custody of Malachi and Sariah, when he says their mother took them and disappeared without a trace.

He's been working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's office for over two years trying to locate them.

Just days ago, the children were found in Washington at a zoo. Harris says he was reunited with them on his birthday.

Harris and his kids just returned to Palm Springs where they talked with News Channel 3's Madison Weil about the last two years and how they plan to move forward as a family.

They say this has been a financially difficult time, and so they have set up a GoFundMe account to help cover therapy expenses and resources needed to help get their family back to normal. You can donate here.






