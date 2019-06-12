Abandoned structure burns in Coachella

Abandoned building on fire

Firefighters contained a fire that engulfed an abandoned structure in Coachella.

According to Cal Fire, a single story home on the 84000 block of Corregidor Avenue, right off the corner of Avenue 48 and Van Buren Street, was engulfed in flames. The fire was reported at 9:21 p.m. and was contained at 10:20 p.m.

Five engines, 1 truck, and 1 medic unit were at the scene. At this time there is no word any threat to nearby building or injuries.

