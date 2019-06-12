News

Abandoned structure burns in Coachella

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 09:56 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:46 AM PDT

Abandoned building on fire

Firefighters contained a fire that engulfed an abandoned structure in Coachella.

According to Cal Fire, a single story home on the 84000 block of Corregidor Avenue, right off the corner of Avenue 48 and Van Buren Street, was engulfed in flames. The fire was reported at 9:21 p.m. and was contained at 10:20 p.m.

Five engines, 1 truck, and 1 medic unit were at the scene. At this time there is no word any threat to nearby building or injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries