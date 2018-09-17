News

Woman dead after crashing into a tow truck

Date Palm shut down in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A woman is dead after a crashing her car into a tow truck. 

The crash happened in Cathedral City Sunday around 5pm at the intersection of Gerald Ford Dr. and Date Palm Dr.

The Northbound lanes of Date Palm Drive remain closed for a couple more hours due to the crash investigation.

Cathedral City Police say they are still investigating the cause but that this is a good reminder to watch your speed.

The young woman's identity has not yet been released.

 

 

 

