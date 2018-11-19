A wet Thanksgiving could dampen travel plans

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - California is bracing for wet weather for the start of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. While the bulk of the moisture is expected for Northern and Central California, light showers are anticipated for much of Southern California starting Wednesday evening.

Locally, showers are anticipated to be light and scattered, primarily impacting the most western part of the Coachella Valley and the mountains. National Weather Service is reporting possible rainfall between 0.10" to 0.30" across Southern California, though far less is expected in our area at this time. Chances look fair for potential snow showers in the mountains, though no significant accumulation is expected at this time.

Roads will likely be slick all around the state, so holiday travel may be impacted. AAA recommends drivers avoid using cruise control and slow down to prevent hydroplaning. You can find more tips on online.