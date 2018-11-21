Showers across SoCal tonight could dampen Thanksgiving plans

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - California is bracing for wet weather for the start of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. While the bulk of the moisture is expected for Northern and Central California, light showers are anticipated for much of Southern California starting Wednesday evening.

Locally, showers are anticipated to be light and scattered, primarily impacting the most western part of the Coachella Valley and the mountains. National Weather Service is reporting possible rainfall between 0.10" to 0.30" across Southern California, though far less is expected in our area at this time. Chances look fair for potential snow in the mountains, though no significant accumulation is expected at this time.

With low pressure traveling across the state bringing rain, we can also expect winds to pick up through the San Gorgonio pass and in the mountains for Wednesday morning. While they will not be anything out of the range of what we consider normal, travelers unfamiliar with the area may face difficulties going through these areas.

Roads will likely be slick all around the state, so holiday travel may be impacted. AAA recommends drivers avoid using cruise control and slow down to prevent hydroplaning. You can find more tips on online.

There is increased concern for mudslides and rockslides in areas where fires most recently burned by the Woolsey and Camp Fires. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to track these conditions and keep you up to date on the most recent watches, warnings, and advisories.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15