A Mother's Mission: An I-Team investigation into the disappearance of Rebecca Modrall

Rachel Tarter and Sarah Modrall pour over photos of Sarah's daughter Rebecca. Rebecca Modrall went missing on February 5, 2019.

LA QUINTA, Calif. - "This is the worst nightmare that a parent could go through."

Sarah Modrall says her daughter is not just missing.

"I believe my daughter was murdered."

I-Team investigator and anchor Brooke Beare looked into a case that took her from Rancho Mirage to Portland, Oregon.

