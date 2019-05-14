A Mother's Mission: An I-Team investigation into the disappearance of Rebecca Modrall
Woman's last days provide clues to whereabouts
LA QUINTA, Calif. - "This is the worst nightmare that a parent could go through."
Sarah Modrall says her daughter is not just missing.
"I believe my daughter was murdered."
I-Team investigator and anchor Brooke Beare looked into a case that took her from Rancho Mirage to Portland, Oregon.
