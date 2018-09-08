A look at downtown Palm Springs' new central park

Design for the park

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Palm Springs is getting a new public space.

The design plans for a new public, central park in downtown Palm Springs were approved last week.

Right now, all that stands is a pile of dirt on an empty lot off Palm Canyon Drive. But by 2020, it will be transformed into a central park featuring a shaded palm grove of desert landscape gardens, a waterfall with jets and misters, and also an outdoor amphitheater and event lawn.

Once again, there's even talk of bringing the iconic Forever Marilyn statue back to Palm Springs.

Mayor Robert Moon toured the site, saying it's a park for everyone.

"We want it to be a people's park, a park for the residents and for the visitors to go sit with their children or their dog or their friends," Moon said.

Residents are excited about the prospect of a new community space.

"I think it would create a sense of community and a place for people to hang out that's a little more casual and comfortable and outdoors," said Palm Desert resident Kristeen Petersen.

Designs of the park

Others said they're looking forward to a cool place to relax.

"The desert gets so hot that there's really no place to sit around along Palm Canyon to really enjoy it," said Palm Desert resident Jon Lopez. "So having a waterfall and something for the kids is a great idea.

Even tourists are getting in on the hype.

"Coming from out of town, this is a place for us to come see things that are in town like if there is a local band or a local comedy troupe at the amphitheater -- now I know that they're here in Palm Springs and we can check them out, meet some people at the events, i think that'd be kinda neat," said Jesse Schmitt, visiting from Yucca Valley.

The project will begin construction in 2019 and completion is expected in 2020.

