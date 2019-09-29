A Cathedral City man is dead after a single car crash in Perris

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PERRIS, Calif. - One man is dead and another injured after a single car crash in Perris, California on Saturday.

25-year-old, Robert Flores of Cathedral City was pronounced dead at a local hospital about an hour after Riverside County Fire Department responded to the crash. This all according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

Riverside County Fire Department reported that Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene of the crash at the 29000 block of Ramona Expressway and Martin Street in Perris after one person was extricated from a vehicle.

There is no word on the current condition of the person who suffered minor injuries and if they were treated at the scene or taken to a hospital.