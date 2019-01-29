A$AP Ferg added to KIND Music Festival Line-up

Kind Music Festival poster

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Rapper A$AP Ferg has been added to the line-up for the KIND Music Festival at the future site of the Tyson Ranch Resort being built near Palm Drive and Varner Road in Desert Hot Springs.

Ferg replaces the Los Angeles band Chicano Batman, who has pulled out of the festival.

The festival is described as an all-ages, one-day, "pop-up micro-festival event,'' featuring food trucks, a "chillville'' with 100 specialty bean bags, a "fun zone featuring massive inflatable rides,'' obstacle courses, mazes, and more.

While the Tyson Ranch is described as a "412-acre entertainment complex, luxury gambling resort and cannabis research and design facility," No cannabis or cannabis products will be sold at the festival. Promoters have hinted that this could change should the festival become a regular occurrence.

The Kind Music Festival is scheduled for Feb. 23. The festival's line-up includes Miguel, Starcrawler, Yonee, Mac Ayres, and All My Friends Hate Me.

For tickets and more information visit http://kindmusicfestival.com/.