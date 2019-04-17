99 arrests made during Coachella weekend 1
INDIO, Calif.- - Crime is down on the festival grounds.
On Wednesday, the Indio Police Department released crime statistics from weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The number of arrests from the first weekend dropped seven percent from year-to-year; 106 arrests were made in 2018, 99 were made in 2019.
This comes just a year after the weekend one crime rate dropped 15 percent; 125 arrests were made in 2017.
The arrest statistical breakdown:
- Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication - 86 arrests
- False Identification - 6 arrests
- Possession of drugs for sales - 3 arrests
- Other - 4 arrests
51 traffic-related citations were also issued:
- Unlawful use of a disabled person placard - 42 citations
- Motor vehicle driving violations - 7 citations
- Parking in a handicap stall - 2 citations
"With the assistance of our neighboring cities and local law enforcement partners, traffic congestion was kept to a minimum during camping load-in and campers settled in for the weekend festivities with no major incidents," read the Indio Police Department news release.
The arrest statistical breakdown for 2018:
- Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication - 71 arrests
- False Identification - 24 arrests
- Possession of Drugs for Sales - 7 arrests
- Other - 4 arrests
Last year, there was a slight spike in crime from weekend one to weekend two.
