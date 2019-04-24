98 arrests made during Coachella weekend 2

INDIO, Calif.- - Crime is down, once again, on the festival grounds.

On Wednesday, the Indio Police Department released crime statistics from weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The number of arrests from the first weekend dropped 23 percent from year-to-year. In 2018, 128 arrests were made during weekend two.

The arrest statistical breakdown:

Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication - 86 arrests

False Identification - 8 arrests

Possession of drugs for sales - 2 arrests

Other - 2 arrests

53 traffic-related citations were also issued:

Unlawful use of a disabled person placard - 49 citations

Motor vehicle driving violations - 3 citations

Parking in a handicap stall - 1 citation

38 Photos 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) Coachella 2019 kicks off 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Jpegmafia performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) BLACKPINK performs at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A general view of atmosphere at the Cash App Dome on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cash App) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Creative director at NEWSUBSTANCE Patrick O'Mahoney poses at the Spectra art installation during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 Day 1 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle x Nylon Coachella Midnight Party at a private residence on April 12, 2019 in Bermuda Dunes, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ShoeDazzle ) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images 88 Camino of 88Glam performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Confetti is seen in the crowd at the Tame Impala performance at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Christine and the Queens performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Patrick Wilson, Scott Shriner, Rivers Cuomo and Brian Bell of Weezer perform at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images J Balvin and Rosalia perform at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot using a filter.) A view of Sarbale ke and Overview Effect at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers attend the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Masego (R) performs with Sir at Gobi Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Jimmy Vallance of Bob Moses performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Ty Dolla Sign performs onstage with Bazzi at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A view of Spectra at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers are seen at Sarbale ke during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers attend the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Confetti falls as DJ Snake performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A$AP Ferg performs with Murda Beatz at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Chenai performs onstage with Gorgon City at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Mr Eazi performs at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Sophie performs at Mojave Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers watch Rüfüs Du Sol perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Jpegmafia performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A general view of the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festival goers in the audience at the Los Tucanes de Tijuana performance on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Kacey Musgraves and Baddiewinkle perform on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Los Tucanes de Tijuana pose for a photo at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] #CORE_renderGPTAdJsonWithPosition_AminoAdvertisementUtils($publisherId, $adunit_path.data, $ad_position.data, $isCompanion.data, $isOOP.data, $refreshOnResize.data, "", "", $custom_element_class.data, $lazyLoadDisabled.data, "", "", "", "")

"For the second weekend with the assistance of our neighboring cities and local law enforcement partners, traffic congestion was kept to a minimum during camping load-in and campers settled in for the weekend festivities with no major incidents," read the Indio Police Department news release. "We are pleased to report the early Sunday morning Kanye West performance went very well with no traffic/pedestrian concerns."