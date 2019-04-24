98 arrests made during Coachella weekend 2
INDIO, Calif.- - Crime is down, once again, on the festival grounds.
On Wednesday, the Indio Police Department released crime statistics from weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The number of arrests from the first weekend dropped 23 percent from year-to-year. In 2018, 128 arrests were made during weekend two.
The arrest statistical breakdown:
- Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication - 86 arrests
- False Identification - 8 arrests
- Possession of drugs for sales - 2 arrests
- Other - 2 arrests
53 traffic-related citations were also issued:
- Unlawful use of a disabled person placard - 49 citations
- Motor vehicle driving violations - 3 citations
- Parking in a handicap stall - 1 citation
"For the second weekend with the assistance of our neighboring cities and local law enforcement partners, traffic congestion was kept to a minimum during camping load-in and campers settled in for the weekend festivities with no major incidents," read the Indio Police Department news release. "We are pleased to report the early Sunday morning Kanye West performance went very well with no traffic/pedestrian concerns."
