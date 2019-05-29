96-year-old crossing guard honored by Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A 96-year-old volunteer crossing guard was honored by the city of Palm Springs for his over 30 years of service to the community.
For 32 years, Jack Schreckengost, 96, has volunteered as a crossing guard at Vista Del Monte Elementary School in Palm Springs. Students and staff say waving to Schreckengost every morning is a constant routine.
"One day that he wasn't there, we all started kind of worry and panic," Blanca Luna, principal at Vista Del Monte Elementary School, said last year. "Where is Jack, because we're so used to seeing him every single day."
Tuesday evening, Councilman Geoff Kors honored Schreckengost with a proclamation naming the day in his honor in Palm Springs.
"I think they went overboard here, I'm not that good," Schreckengost said.
Kors said he was approached by some of the city's firefighters who thought Schreckengost should be honored for his service.
During the ceremony, the Palm Springs Unified School District also honored Schreckengost with a Shiny Apple Award.
According to Kors, Schreckengost has only missed one week in his entire 32 years as a crossing guard. Schreckengost says he isn't planning on retiring anytime soon, hoping to continue volunteering for another five years.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15