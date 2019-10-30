9 arrested, 1,255 plants seized in Poppet Flats marijuana raid

9 arrested in Poppet Flats marijuana raid Top row, left to right: Jacinto Lopez, Rosalia Menchaca, Flor Ambriz, Adalberto Cardenas Bottom row, left to right: Xiomara Escobar, Laura Bracamontes, John Gaunt, Juan Campos. [ + - ] On Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a marijuana eradication operation in Cabazon that netted nine arrested and led to the 1,255 potted marijuana and 1,506 pounds of harvested and processed marijuana.

POPPET FLATS, Calif.- - On Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a marijuana eradication operation in Poppet Flats that netted nine arrested and led to the seizure of 1,255 potted marijuana and 1,506 pounds of harvested and processed marijuana.

The sweep was a joint effort involving the Cabazon Sheriff's Station, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Marijuana Enforcement Team, Aviation Team, and Corrections Division.

During the operation, two warrants were served in the unincorporated county area of Poppet flats.

Nine suspects were arrested for an array of charges including cultivation of marijuana, possession for sales of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and probation violations.

The suspects:

Flor Ambriz, 25.

Laura Bracamontes, 39.

Juan Campos, 32.

Adalberto Cardenas, 28.

Xiomara Escobar, 21.

John Gaunt, 60.

Jacinto Lopez, 38.

Rosalia Menchaca, 53.

Eloysa Rocha, 44. (No booking photo available)

"The goal of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department is to keep all our citizens safe while also improving the quality of life for those residing within the community," read RSO's release on the operation. "Marijuana cultivation negatively impacts the environment in many ways including diminishing and poisoning the water table and pesticides adversely affecting the health of neighboring residents. The Riverside County Sheriff Department has a zero-tolerance policy for these offenses."

Three firearms, one stolen, were also seized in the operation.

The estimated street value of the seized marijuana is $1 million.