85-year-old valley breast cancer survivor shares story of how he beat the disease
Doctor talks about risk factors for men
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - An 85-year-old valley breast cancer survivor is sharing his story of how he beat the disease.
He is talking about his experience as Breast Cancer Awareness Month moves toward a close.
Today, News Channel 3 will be talking with him, and his doctor, who will share insights on how breast cancer impacts men, along with a look at risk factors that all men should be aware of when it comes to the potentially deadly disease.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15