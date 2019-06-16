UPDATE: Police locate missing 84-year-old Palm Springs woman with dementia

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - UPDATE: Police said Anita Evans was safely located Saturday evening.

Incident Type: Palm Springs Police Department Missing Person Alert

Date: 06-15-2019

Current Time: 19:22:08

Details: As a result of the Silver Alert Anita Evans has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance.

https://t.co/oxAXRWfUzR — Palm Springs PD (@ PalmSpringsPD ) June 16, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Palm Springs police are asking for help in the search for a missing 84-year-old woman.

Anita Evans was last seen on the 5300 block of Waverly Drive in Palm Springs at 7 a.m. Friday. Police said she has dementia and gets easily confused.

Evans was described as 5'7 and 126 lbs. She has gray and black hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the Palm Springs Police Dept. at (760) 327-1441.

Incident Type: Palm Springs Police Department Missing Person Alert

Date: 06-14-2019

Current Time: 19:30:34

Details: Anita Evans, 84 year old black female, 5' 7", 126 lbs., gray/black hair, and brown eyes. Last seen in the 5300 block of Waverly Drive Palm https://t.co/J4XP14iyJy — Palm Springs PD (@ PalmSpringsPD ) June 15, 2019

Stay with News Channel 3 on this developing story.