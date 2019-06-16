News

UPDATE: Police locate missing 84-year-old Palm Springs woman with dementia

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 09:14 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 09:58 PM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - UPDATE: Police said Anita Evans was safely located Saturday evening.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: Palm Springs police are asking for help in the search for a missing 84-year-old woman. 

 

Anita Evans was last seen on the 5300 block of Waverly Drive in Palm Springs at 7 a.m. Friday. Police said she has dementia and gets easily confused.

Evans was described as 5'7 and 126 lbs. She has gray and black hair, and brown eyes. 

If you have any information, call the Palm Springs Police Dept. at (760) 327-1441. 

 

 

