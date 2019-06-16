UPDATE: Police locate missing 84-year-old Palm Springs woman with dementia
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - UPDATE: Police said Anita Evans was safely located Saturday evening.
Incident Type: Palm Springs Police Department Missing Person Alert— Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) June 16, 2019
Date: 06-15-2019
Current Time: 19:22:08
Details: As a result of the Silver Alert Anita Evans has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance.
https://t.co/oxAXRWfUzR
ORIGINAL STORY: Palm Springs police are asking for help in the search for a missing 84-year-old woman.
Anita Evans was last seen on the 5300 block of Waverly Drive in Palm Springs at 7 a.m. Friday. Police said she has dementia and gets easily confused.
Evans was described as 5'7 and 126 lbs. She has gray and black hair, and brown eyes.
If you have any information, call the Palm Springs Police Dept. at (760) 327-1441.
Incident Type: Palm Springs Police Department Missing Person Alert— Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) June 15, 2019
Date: 06-14-2019
Current Time: 19:30:34
Details: Anita Evans, 84 year old black female, 5' 7", 126 lbs., gray/black hair, and brown eyes. Last seen in the 5300 block of Waverly Drive Palm https://t.co/J4XP14iyJy
Stay with News Channel 3 on this developing story.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15