82-year-old Palm Springs man drowns in backyard pool

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - More information has been released Wednesday about a Palm Springs drowning on Tuesday afternoon.

The drowning was reported on the 900 block of E Marion Way, near S Joshua Tree Place, shortly before 4:20 p.m. According to the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau, an 82-year-old Palm Springs man died after drowning in his backyard pool.

The man's identity has not been released.

According to PSPD Sgt Mike Casavan, at this time, police believe the drowning was accidental. Investigators have not found any suspicious evidence.