Power restored for 800 IID customers in Indio

INDIO, Calif.- - UPDATE: Power was restored shortly before 11:00 a.m.

****

Almost 1,000 people were out of power this morning in Indio without a firm time for restoration, energy officials said.



Just after 8 a.m., around 878 Indio households were without electricity as they started their work week, according to the Imperial Irrigation District. IID troubleshooters were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to correct the outage.



Officials did not immediately comment on what caused the outage or when they expected power to be restored.