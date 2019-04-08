News

Power restored for 800 IID customers in Indio

Posted: Apr 08, 2019 09:58 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2019 11:55 AM PDT

INDIO, Calif.- - UPDATE: Power was restored shortly before 11:00 a.m. 

Almost 1,000 people were out of power this morning in Indio without a firm time for restoration, energy officials said.
   
Just after 8 a.m., around 878 Indio households were without electricity as they started their work week, according to the Imperial Irrigation District. IID troubleshooters were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to correct the outage.
   
Officials did not immediately comment on what caused the outage or when they expected power to be restored.

 

 


