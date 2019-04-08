Power restored for 800 IID customers in Indio
INDIO, Calif.- - UPDATE: Power was restored shortly before 11:00 a.m.
****
Almost 1,000 people were out of power this morning in Indio without a firm time for restoration, energy officials said.
Just after 8 a.m., around 878 Indio households were without electricity as they started their work week, according to the Imperial Irrigation District. IID troubleshooters were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to correct the outage.
Officials did not immediately comment on what caused the outage or when they expected power to be restored.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15