800 IID customers without power in Indio

INDIO, Calif.- - UPDATE 12:42: P.M. - Power has been restored.

800 Imperial Irrigation District customers are without power in Indio.

The outage, which was officially reported by IID's twitter account at 12:04 p.m., is affecting customers in the area of Monroe Avenue and Highway 111. A troubleshooter is en route to the scene.

A viewer reached out to News Channel 3 around 11:50 a.m. about the outage, which was said to be in the area of Highway 111 ad Rubido.

It is unclear what caused the outage at this time.

878 IID customers experienced an outage for several hours on Monday.

There is no timeline for restoration.

All power in Indio has been restored. If you are still out of power please call 800-303-7756 — IID (@IIDatWork) April 10, 2019