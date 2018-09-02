NEW: Officials release 5 victim names in New Mexico bus crash

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. - A Greyhound bus crash that killed 8 people was scheduled to stop in several local stops, including Blythe, Indio, and San Bernardino.

Officials released these names of the deceased victims: Sadie Thomas, Charla Bahe, Terry Mason, Luis Alvarez and Veronica Jean Williams.

Officials at University of New Mexico Hospital say three children were among those passengers seriously injured in a bus crash involving a semitrailer on a New Mexico interstate. Two of them are being treated in the hospital's neonatal unit.



Hospital officials said Friday that 10 passengers who were still being treated at the Albuquerque hospital, including an adult in critical condition and two others in intensive care.

Medical press conference on New Mexico Greyhound crash

Some patients are expected to undergo surgery. Doctors say many face long periods of recovery and that injuries ranged from head trauma to spine fractures and broken bones.



The crash killed eight people. Several other injured passengers are being treated at hospitals in the Gallup area.

The front of the bus was mangled and the semi-truck flipped with its tractor-trailer on its side and its cargo strewn across the road.

The crash happened Thursday along Interstate 40, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Albuquerque. Authorities say preliminary information indicates a semitrailer smashed into the bus after one of its tires blew out.Greyhound officials say 49 passengers were on board.

At 3 P.M., Greyhound released an update statement:



We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s incident involving a Greyhound bus in New Mexico. Tragically, a number of people have lost their lives, including our driver, who had 27 years’ experience with Greyhound. Our hearts are with all those affected by this incident. We are cooperating with local authorities and the NTSB to determine the cause of the event.

We would like to thank our local partners and emergency services for the work they have done under such difficult circumstances. Friends and family in need of information can contact the McKinley Emergency Operations Center at 505-722-4246.

For more information, please visit the New Mexico State Police Department twitter page to view their live press conference.

I do not expect to have any further updates at this time.

Watch KESQ News Channel 3 at 6PM and CBS Local 2 at 6:30 PM for Sarah Trott's full story on the deadly crash.

