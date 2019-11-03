COACHELLA,Calif. - The 7th annual Run with Los Muertos 5k and block party kicked off on Saturday. It's a way to continue a long tradition in a unique and exciting way.

"Dia de Los Muertos," is a four-day holiday where people gather to honor loved ones who have passed away. The dead are honored in a variety of different ways: altars with photographs, sprays of orange marigolds, revelers with faces painted with intricate makeup, a slew of parades and parties, representations of human skeletons and skulls, and various offerings along roads and in graveyards.

November 1 is typically known as "Day of the Innocents" or "Day of the Little Angels," as it is a day to honor children who have passed. November 2 is reserved to honor adults who have passed.

Run with Los Muertos is an event benefiting organizations such as Raices Cultura, which provides community arts, education, and health programing throughout the Coachella Valley.