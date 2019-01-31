70-page report on clergy abuse in Diocese of San Bernardino to be released

A news conference will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Ontario to release a 70-plus-page report on clergy sexual abuse in the Diocese of San Bernardino (including the counties of San Bernardino and Riverside).

The report contains background information and assignment histories on more than 80 clergy accused of sexual misconduct. Survivors, advocates, and a law firm are expected to call on Bishop Gerald Richard Barnes to release their names and that of all local church officials, past and present, "who were complicit in concealing the known histories and identities from the public, parishioners and law enforcement.''

In October 2018, the Diocese of San Bernardino released the names of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 40 years. The list revealed seven instances of abuse occurring at parishes in the Coachella Valley.

