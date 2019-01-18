6th Grade Cielo Vista Charter student wins PSUSD Spelling Bee
Will represent PSUSD in County Spelling Bee
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A 6th grade Cielo Vista Charter student wins the 42nd annual Palm Springs Unified School District Spelling Bee.
Luke Jin outspelled 42 of the top spellers from PSUSD's 16 elementary schools and five middle schools to win.
The spelling bee lasted 15 rounds, with 8 of those going head-to-head against runner-up Adriel De La Cruz, a 6th grader from Raymond Cree Middle School. Adriel misspelled “illicitly,” and Luke won the bee with the word “mantis.”
Luke will represent PSUSD in the Riverside County Spelling Bee on March 19 in Moreno Valley. Adriel is the alternate.
