6th Grade Cielo Vista Charter student wins PSUSD Spelling Bee

(Left) Runner-up Adriel De La Cruz of Raymond Cree Middle School & Spelling Bee winner Luke Jin of Cielo Vista Charter

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A 6th grade Cielo Vista Charter student wins the 42nd annual Palm Springs Unified School District Spelling Bee.

Luke Jin outspelled 42 of the top spellers from PSUSD's 16 elementary schools and five middle schools to win.

Spelling bee contestants

The spelling bee lasted 15 rounds, with 8 of those going head-to-head against runner-up Adriel De La Cruz, a 6th grader from Raymond Cree Middle School. Adriel misspelled “illicitly,” and Luke won the bee with the word “mantis.”

Runner up Adriel De La Cruz of Raymond Cree Middle School (Center Left) & Spelling Bee Winner Luke Jin of Cielo Vista Charter (Center Right)

Luke will represent PSUSD in the Riverside County Spelling Bee on March 19 in Moreno Valley. Adriel is the alternate.