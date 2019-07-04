Pair of 6.4 quakes strike within minutes of each other near Death Valley

Earthquake near Death Valley rattles the valley

SEARLES VALLEY, Calif.- - A 6.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck in the Mojave Desert near Death Valley, according to USGS.

The quake was felt across the Coachella Valley. It came toward the beginning of a swarm of over 2 dozen earthquakes that struck near Death Valley.

The official epicenter of the most major quake was listed approximately 6.5 miles to the southwest of Searles Valley, California.

This is the largest earthquake recorded in Southern California since 1999.

Earthquake shakes valley pool

The largest quake struck in the middle of a swarm of tremors that rattled near Death Valley. The first quake struck just after 10 a.m.

4.0 quake struck approximately 7.5 miles to southwest of Searles Valley at 10:02 a.m.

2.5 quake struck approximately 6.8 miles to the southwest of Searles Valley at 10:09 a.m.

6.4 quake struck approximately 7.5 miles to the southwest if Searles Valley at 10:33 a.m.

4.7 quake struck approximately 6.2 east northeast of Ridgecrest at 10:35 a.m.

3.5 quake struck near Ridgecrest at 10:38 a.m.

3.8 quake struck near Ridgecrest at 10:40 a.m.

4.2 quake struck near Searles Valley at 10:40 a.m.

3.3. quake struck near Searles Valley at 10:42 a.m.

3.6 quake struck near Ridgecrest at 10:43 a.m.

3.9 quake struck near Searles Valley at 10:44 a.m.

3.4 quake struck near Ridgecrest at 10:46 a.m.

3.4 quake struck near Ridgecrest at 10:46 a.m.

3.6 struck near Searles Valley at 10:47 a.m.

3.4 struck near Ridgecrest at 10:51 a.m.

2.9 struck near Searles Valley at 10:52 a.m.

2.9 struck near Ridgecrest at 10:57 a.m.

3.3. struck near Searles Valley at 10:58 a.m.

2.7 struck near Ridgecrest at 11:00 a.m.

2.7 struck near Ridgecrest at 11:02 a.m.

3.0 struck near Searles Valley at 11:03 a.m.

2.8 struck near Searles Valley at 11:05 a.m.

3.8 struck near Ridgecrest at 11:06 a.m.

3.5 struck near Ridgecrest at 11:07 a.m.

*** All magnitudes were preliminary as of 11:15 a.m.

There were over 30 quakes that struck in the area but due the sheer volume of the reports, USGS has only been listing the most major tremors on its site.