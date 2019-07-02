62-year-old woman reported missing in Indio
Gail Barboza reported missing Sunday morning
INDIO, Calif. - The Indio Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down a missing woman.
At 9:00 Sunday morning, police received a report that 62-year-old Gail Barboza was missing.
As of 10:00 a.m. Monday, Barboza was still missing, according to Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron.
She is described as "at risk", and police say she has a medical condition.
She was last seen in the area of Shadow Hills Sun City, in Indio, wearing a white dress, with red and blue stripes.
She is 5'-5", 105 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indio Police Department.
