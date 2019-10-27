The Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade continues a 55 year tradition

PALM DESERT, Calif. - On Sunday, the 55th Annual Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is taking place on El Paseo Drive.

This parade, which began at noon is considered the "unofficial kick-off to the season" and it's the longest running parade in the Coachella Valley. The parade started in the early 1960s.

This year's Honorary Grand Marshal is Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres Baseball Legend, Steve Garvey, who is a 10 time All-Star and 1981 World Series Champion.

This year's winning theme, "Let the Good Times Roll" was entered by Palm Desert Resident, Lea Goodsell.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Garvey and are looking forward to bringing this fun theme to life. This parade is unique as it attracts children to senior citizens across the Coachella Valley and visitors from Los Angeles, San Diego and from around the world. We are expecting at least 10,000 attendees to line the streets in support of this family friendly, community tradition," said Todd Rhoden, Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.