51-year-old arrested for allegedly attacking mother

A 51-year-old man remains behind bars today for an alleged attack on his mother at the woman's home in Indio.

Rodney Ruben Jones was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to produce great bodily injury and harm to an elder stemming from an assault Thursday night, jail records show. He is being held at the Indio jail on $25,000 bail.

On Thursday, Jones allegedly confronted his elderly mother -- who was not identified -- because he was angry with her, Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron said.

He then physically assaulted his mother before the woman was able to flee her home through the backdoor in the 83100 block of Tourmaline Street in North Indio.

The woman left the neighborhood and found shelter at a friend's house, where she called the police around 9:30 p.m., Guitron said. Police responded to the Tourmaline residence shortly after and arrested Jones without incident.

Guitron was not able to specify what injuries the woman sustained during the alleged attack, but did confirm that she underwent a medical evaluation after leaving her friend's house.

He also was not immediately able to comment on if Jones lived with his mother.

Jones is expected in court on Tuesday.