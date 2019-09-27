4th Annual All Valley Mayor and Tribal Chair Luncheon

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- -

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce along with Title Sponsor Chandi Group USA, is hosting the Fourth Annual All Valley Mayor and Tribal Chair Luncheon.

The event had all nine of our Valley Mayors and our Tribal Chairs together on one stage. They had addressed a wide-range of topics about business community, including tax policy, emerging industries, business regulation and more.

During the event at The Riviera, Jeff Grubbe, Tribal Chairman of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, revealed to News Channel 3 what's next for the tribe's plans for the casino in Cathedral City.

"Three weeks from now the process of putting the Cathedral City property in a trust should be done and final, and then we're looking at breaking ground after that so the breaking...the actual breaking ground won't be in three weeks its going to happen sometime within this fall," says Jeff Grubbe.

Last year, the city revealed plans for the casino hoping it would bring other developments into the downtown area.

Following the plans of Cathedral City Casino, another announcement from the Tribal Chairman was a possible name reveal for the minor league hockey team that could play in the new arena in Palm Springs.

"Not to get ahead of whats going to happen but I think on Monday our partners are going to have a press conference with I think Mayor Moon of Palm Springs...It will be a big announcement... I won't be there I'm away on a trip but its going to be exciting...unfortunately [I am] going to miss it I can't wait to see it online and see what people say," says Jeff Grubbe.

Agua Caliente revealed earlier this summer of their plans for the Palm Springs arena and hockey team.

For additional information stay with News Channel 3 for Monday's big announcement.