4.2 M earthquake strikes near 29 Palms, felt in the valley

4 2 quake strikes Twentynine Palms

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - A 4.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck near Twentynine Palms. The earthquake was by residents across the valley floor.

The quake was initially reported as a 4.4. It was officially reported as striking at 9:26 a.m.

The epicenter was listed as just shy of 10 miles to the south of Twentynine Palms.

This quake comes amid a particularly seismically active month; on July 4 and 5, a 6.4 magnitude and 7.1 magnitude quake struck near Ridgecrest, California.

Just last week, a 3.6 magnitude quake struck near Anza.