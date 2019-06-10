400 Shadow Hills High students may have been exposed to tuberculosis
Student tested positive for TB
INDIO, Calif.- - 400 Shadow Hills High School (SHHS) students may have been exposed to tuberculosis due to potentially coming into contact with another student who tested positive for the disease, according to a Riverside University Health System (RUHS) news release.
SHHS staff are working in conjunction with county health officials to determine what staff, faculty, and students may have come in direct contact with the student diagnosed with active tuberculosis.
The student is currently undergoing treatment will not return to school until a medical clearance is issued. The student is expected to recover.
400 letters have been sent out to the parents or guardians of potentially exposed students. Staff members will also receive notice from the school.
The health department is advising anyone who may have been exposed to the disease to be screened with a tuberculosis skin test. Skin tests will be administered during a clinic which will be held at the high school in August.
Additionally, cost-free tests are being administered at RUHS community health center campuses in Palm Springs and Indio.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15