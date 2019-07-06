News

3.0 quake felt in Thousand Palms 40 minutes after 7.1 Ridgecrest quake

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 10:39 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 12:44 PM PDT

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - Just shy of 40 minutes after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, California, a 3.0 magnitude quake was centered in the Coachella Valley.

The quake was reported with an epicenter approximately 8.7 miles northeast of Thousand Palms. It was centered at a depth of 6.4 miles. 

This more minor quake comes on the heels of a 6.4, 5.4, and 7.1 rolling down from the Ridgecrest area and being felt in the valley over a 36-hour span.

No damage was reported as a result of this quake. 

 


