4 sand kittens born at The Living Desert

Sand cat gives birth to 4 kittens at the Living Desert Three of the four kittens (Courtesy of the Living Desert) [ + - ] Courtesy of the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens [ + - ] Courtesy of the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens [ + - ] Courtesy of the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens [ + - ] Courtesy of the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens [ + - ]

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A sand cat at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens gave birth to four kittens.

Zoo officials said two male kittens and two female kittens were born on March 25, 2019, to mother, Nadya, and father, Napoleon. This is the first sand cat birth at the Living Desert since 2004.

The zoo has been monitoring the kittens' health and development through a webcam in their den box since their birth.

Webcam footage of the sand kittens in their litter (Courtesy of the Living Desert)

On Tuesday, the kittens received a well-baby exam that revealed the kittens are progressing as expected. The kittens each weigh 300-340 grams or approximately 10-12 ounces.

"They are becoming more adventurous each day and will soon begin exploring the areas outside their den box," said Dr. Andrea Goodnight, Head Veterinarian. "Sand cat kittens are born with their eyes closed and weigh approximately one ounce at birth. At two weeks their eyes begin opening and by four weeks they have begun to walk and explore areas inside and near their den. By eight weeks they have weaned and are eating food and are independent from their mother."

According to RoxAnna Breitigan, director of animal care at the zoo, very little is known about sand cats due to their elusive nature and desert camouflage. Although their exact population numbers are unknown, sand cats are native to Northern Africa and southwestern and central Asia. Sand cats are mostly solitary animals, except during breeding, and have an average litter of four kittens.

"We are proud to be participating in species conservation efforts that support these special felines," Breitigan said.

This birth is the first birth at the zoo's Desert Carnivore Conservation Center which was completed in March 2016. The goal of the center is to expand the zoo's focus on conservation efforts for small desert carnivores, specifically small desert cats and foxes. It is located behind-the-scenes which allows animals to have an undisturbed and quiet area for breeding,

"The Desert Carnivore Conservation Center gives The Living Desert an opportunity to study the unique reproductive physiology of these animals to help support wild populations," said Allen Monroe, [resident/CEO of the Living Desert.

The sand cats and their kittens will remain in the behind-the-scenes Desert Carnivore Conservation Center.

Just a few days before the birth of the four kittens, a female giraffe calf was also born at the zoo.

Baby giraffe at the Living Desert

Vicki Lou was born on March 20 and made her public debut on March 29. The name was chosen by an anonymous person who donated $100,000. The anonymous donor chose to name the giraffe in honor of a loved one.

Vicki Lou makes her public debut

Click here to learn more about the Living Desert or contact 760-346-5694.