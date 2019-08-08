4 dead after stabbing spree in Orange County

Courtesy of Garden Grove Police Department

Courtesy of Garden Grove Police Department

4 people are dead, 2 wounded after a series of stabbings in Garden Grove and Santa Ana, according to KCAL9.

Police say all four people killed in the stabbing spree were male Hispanics.

A 33-year-old male Hispanic suspect from Garden Grove is in custody, suspected of carrying out a rapid series of robberies and stabbings at several locations over the space of two hours.

Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney says the suspect robbed a bakery, fatally stabbed two men at an apartment, robbed a check-cashing business and an insurance business where he stabbed a woman, slashed a man at a gas station, disarmed and killed a security guard at a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana and killed an employee at a Subway restaurant before being arrested.

Police said he had no apparent connection to any of the victims. Whitney added that the attacks appeared to be random and the motive appears to be robbery and, in his words, anger and hate.

GGPD working multiple scenes with several homicides. Multiple robberies and stabbings by suspect. Suspect in custody by #GGPD at Harbor and First in Santa Ana. PIO at Puryear and Chapman in GG. #GGPD32 #homicide pic.twitter.com/62Xq8lm97n — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) August 8, 2019

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, but they are still investigating multiple crime scenes.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.