3rd man arrested attempted murder investigation in Twentynine Palms

MGN Online

Deputies have arrested a third man in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Twentynine Palms.

Corey Harris, 20, of Twentynine Palms was arrested by detectives after evidence linked him to an attempted murder that occurred on Friday, Sept. 6 on the 72000 block of Wildcat Way.

Joshua Hill, 18, and Branden Smith, 18, both from Twentynine Palms were also arrested in connection with the incident last month.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Station, the victim was sitting in his front porch with his wife when Hill arrived and challenged him to a fight. The victim refused and Hill allegedly shot at the victim, nearly injuring them.

Hill was arrested in Palm Springs by detectives. According to jail records, Hill was arrested at Desert Regional Medical Center on Sept. 11.

Evidence linked Smith to the crime as well, according to the Sheriff's Department. A search warrant was served on Persia Avenue in Twentynine Palms on Tuesday, where detectives found and arrested Smith.

Authorities did not disclose Harris' role in the incident.

According to jail records, all three suspects have been booked into the Morongo Basin jail and are being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.