Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake for Bombay Beach, CA

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Bombay Beach, CA. The quake struck at 11:11 a.m. Monday, September 16th. The depth of the quake was 3.1 km and its location was 5 km WNW of Bombay Beach, CA according to a computer-generated message from the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS Community Intensity map, there have been reports of people feeling the shake along the Salton Sea and through Indo.

Adam Giarrusso, who lives in Salton City, told News Channel 3 that he heard a very loud roar before "feeling a slamming jolt." He said the swaying lasted for about ten seconds.

If you felt the shaking, you can report it to USGS by clicking here.

