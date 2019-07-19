News

3.6 M quake strikes near Anza

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:48 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:11 PM PDT

ANZA, Calif.- - A 3.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck near Anza at 11:40 a.m. this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was initially reported by the USGS as a 3.7 magnitude quake. 

The quake's epicenter was listed as being 9.3 miles to the southeast of Anza. It struck at a depth of 6.3 miles.

According the USGS' "Did You Feel It " internet intensity map, respondents reported feeling the quake in Bermuda Dunes, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert, and Rancho Mirage.

Online respondents reported feeling it  as far  north as Riverside and as far south as San Diego. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries