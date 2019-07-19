3.6 M quake strikes near Anza

ANZA, Calif.- - A 3.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck near Anza at 11:40 a.m. this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was initially reported by the USGS as a 3.7 magnitude quake.

The quake's epicenter was listed as being 9.3 miles to the southeast of Anza. It struck at a depth of 6.3 miles.

According the USGS' "Did You Feel It " internet intensity map, respondents reported feeling the quake in Bermuda Dunes, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert, and Rancho Mirage.

Online respondents reported feeling it as far north as Riverside and as far south as San Diego.