350-acre wildfire north of Moreno Valley reaches 85% containment

MORENO VALLEY, Calif.- - A 350-acre wildfire just north of Moreno Valley was 85% contained as of Saturday morning, with no homes or other structures immediately threatened.



The non-injury "Reche Fire'' was reported at 12:55 p.m. Thursday on Reche Canyon Road, near Reche Vista Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



Officials said the blaze started with a trailer fire and jumped into surrounding vegetation, propelled by intense Santa Ana winds.



Conditions improved significantly today, as wind speeds were half of Thursday's, according to reports from the scene.



The flame front on Thursday pushed west into rugged terrain, leading to mandatory evacuations on Reche Vista north of Country Road, as well as on Covey Road at Perris Boulevard, and Reche Canyon east of Reche Vista and west of Locust Avenue.



Evacuation orders were lifted at 9 p.m. Thursday. Reche Canyon Drive from Reche Vista to Locust Drive had been completely closed during the height of the firefight, but it was opened exclusively for residents overnight,



Sixteen engine crews and a truck company, along with two hand crews -- totaling nearly 100 personnel -- deployed in response to the wildfire, aided by two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter, according to the fire department.



An agency spokesman said this morning that conditions remain uncertain, but steady progress was being made containing the blaze.