3.4 M quake strikes near Cabazon late Tuesday night

CABAZON, Calif.- - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck near Cabazon, but no damage was reported this morning.



The quake struck at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday about seven miles north northeast of Cabazon and about 14 miles east northeast of Beaumont at a depth of about 10 miles, according to a computer-generated message from the U.S. Geological Survey.



There were no immediate reports of injuries due to the quake.

Renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones spe