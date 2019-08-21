News

3.4 M quake strikes near Cabazon late Tuesday night

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 09:43 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:43 AM PDT

CABAZON, Calif.- - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck near Cabazon, but no damage was reported this morning.
   
The quake struck at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday about seven miles north northeast of Cabazon and about 14 miles east northeast of Beaumont at a depth of about 10 miles, according to a computer-generated message from the U.S. Geological Survey.
   
There were no immediate reports of injuries due to the quake.


