3.4 M earthquake strikes near Salton City
SALTON CITY, Calif.- - A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Salton City this morning.
The quake, which was reported at 9:14 a.m., struck at a depth of about seven miles.
The epicenter is about 10 miles to the southwest of Salton City and six miles to the Southwest of Ocotillo Wells.
According to the United States Geological Service's "Did You Feel It" community internet intensity map, it was felt in outside of San Diego, in Borrego Springs, and in Thermal.
