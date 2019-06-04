News

3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Cabazon

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 09:51 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:19 PM PDT

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Cabazon Monday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered about 3 miles northwest of Cabazon and struck at 9:34 p.m.

Viewers have reported feeling it in the west valley such as Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Palm Desert.

