3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Cabazon
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Cabazon Monday night.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered about 3 miles northwest of Cabazon and struck at 9:34 p.m.
Viewers have reported feeling it in the west valley such as Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Palm Desert.
