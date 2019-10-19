News

3.3 M quake strikes near Palm Springs Friday night

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Palm Springs.

The USGS reports the quake struck at 5:56PM with a depth of 45 feet.

No reports of any injuries.


