3.0 magnitude quake strikes near Pinyon Pines

ANZA, Calif.- - A small earthquake jolted a section of Riverside County this morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.



The temblor struck at 8:21 a.m. at a depth of 5.6 miles with a magnitude of 3, its epicenter about 8 miles south southeast of Pinyon Pines, 15.2 miles south-southwest of La Quinta, and about 15 miles east southeast of Anza, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.

According to USGS' 'Did You Feel It' Community Internet Intensity Map, there was one report of the earthquake being felt as far north as Indian Wells.